A woman has been charged with multiple fraud offences relating to the alleged sale of Oasis tickets in May.

It comes as ministers confirmed plans to make it illegal for tickets to concerts, theatre, comedy, sport and other live events to be resold for more than their original cost, with a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation launched to investigate the way Ticketmaster sold Oasis tickets in 2024.

The 32-year-old has been granted unconditional bail and is due to appear in court at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on December 11.

Rosie Slater, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, has been charged with 11 counts of fraud by false representation, Staffordshire Police said.

The probe found Ticketmaster did not tell fans waiting in lengthy queues that standing tickets were being sold at two different prices, and that prices would jump as soon as the cheap tickets sold out.

Ticketmaster sold some “platinum” tickets at almost two and a half times the price of “standard” tickets, without sufficient explanation that tickets were in the same area of the venue, and did not come with any additional benefits, according to the CMA.

In response, the CMA said Ticketmaster must now tell fans 24 hours in advance if a tiered pricing system is being used.

Tickets for the band’s reunion gigs, which were their first in 16 years, were also seen listed on secondary ticket resale websites for thousands of pounds.

Similar issues plagued buyers of re-sale tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2024, which grossed over $2 billion in revenue for the US artist.