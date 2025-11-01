The 38-year-old appeared before a court on Saturday

A 38-year-old woman has been charged in conenction to the heist. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A 38-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the Louvre jewellery heist, French prosecutors have confirmed.

The suspect, who has not been publicly named, is one of seven people arrested after jewels worth €88m (£77m) were stolen from the Gallery of Apollo at the Paris gallery on Sunday October 19. The woman, who lives in a northern suburb in Paris, has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime, according to French media. She appeared before a magistrate on Saturday, while one of the suspects has been released without charge, according to reports.

The thieves used a mechanical ladder on the back of a lorry to gain entry to the Apollo Gallery. Picture: Getty

French authorities announced that two of the individuals had 'partially admitted' their involvement, as police continue their search for the missing items. They were handed preliminary charges of criminal conspiracy and theft committed by an organised gang, and remanded in custody. Five more suspects were then arrested in coordinated raids in the French capital, but searches did not lead to the stolen jewellery. A main suspect is said to be among those arrested, according to the foreign press service the AFP. The masked thieves used a mechanical ladder on the back of a lorry to gain entry to the gallery before stealing eight items including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense.

Empress Eugénie's tiara was a gift from her husband Napoleon III, in the mid-19th century. It's one of the 'priceless' pieces of jewellery stolen in the Louvre heist. Picture: Getty