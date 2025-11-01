Woman charged in connection with Louvre jewel heist, French prosecutors say
The 38-year-old appeared before a court on Saturday
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the Louvre jewellery heist, French prosecutors have confirmed.
The suspect, who has not been publicly named, is one of seven people arrested after jewels worth €88m (£77m) were stolen from the Gallery of Apollo at the Paris gallery on Sunday October 19.
The woman, who lives in a northern suburb in Paris, has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime, according to French media.
She appeared before a magistrate on Saturday, while one of the suspects has been released without charge, according to reports.
French authorities announced that two of the individuals had 'partially admitted' their involvement, as police continue their search for the missing items.
They were handed preliminary charges of criminal conspiracy and theft committed by an organised gang, and remanded in custody.
Five more suspects were then arrested in coordinated raids in the French capital, but searches did not lead to the stolen jewellery.
A main suspect is said to be among those arrested, according to the foreign press service the AFP.
The masked thieves used a mechanical ladder on the back of a lorry to gain entry to the gallery before stealing eight items including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense.
They also took an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte's second wife, as well as a reliquary brooch.
Over 100 investigators have been involved in the manhunt and authorities were able to track down the individuals after analyzing more than 150 DNA samples and examining several items the group left behind.
The museum's director previously called the incident a "terrible failure" but prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed there was "no evidence the thieves benefited from inside help."