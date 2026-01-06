A woman has been charged with the murder of her four-year-old daughter in a house fire.

Lesma-Rose Wibier died in hospital following the blaze in Rusholme, Manchester, on March 2 last year.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said Carrin Wibier, 45, of Gateshead Close, Manchester, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

She will appear from custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Read more: Police wrongly tell family their son is dead after fatal crash

Read more: Police chiefs told ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at Aston Villa match was wrong