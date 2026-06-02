A woman has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice after the body of a man was found in a van in Leicester.

Harinder Kaur, 39, from Hounslow, was charged on Tuesday, 2 June, and will appear in Leicester Magistrates’ Court later today.

The charges relate to the death of a man who was discovered in the back of a van in Garden Street, Leicester, at 5.30pm on Wednesday, 27 May.

The van was registered to an address in west London, and on Friday, 29 March, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Hounslow.

Work is ongoing to identify the man and inform his next of kin.

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