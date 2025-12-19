A woman who went missing for seven months with her elderly mother has been charged with her murder, police have said

Lorna Nightingale, 70, was found dead at an address in Walthamstow, east London, on Thursday December 11.

Her daughter Emma Nightingale was arrested at the scene and has been charged with her mother’s murder. The women were both reported missing earlier this year.

Lorna had gone missing in Lowestoft, Suffolk last February. Her daughter Emma, 36, also went missing from Colchester in June.

On September 30, both women were found safe and well.

Emma appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on December 13 charged with her mother's murder. She is due to appear at the Old Bailey on January 9.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 10.14am on Thursday, 11 December to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address on Blackhorse Road, Walthamstow.

“A 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Emma Nightingale, 36 (13.06.1989), of Blackhorse Road, has been charged with murder. She was remanded in custody.”