Seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash, died of knife injuries.

Fares, left, and his sister Joury, right were found dead alongside their nine-month old baby brother Mohammed. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A woman has been charged with murder after three children were found dead at a house, police said.

Yasmeen Ali, 43, is accused of murdering seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash. The charges relate to an incident in February last year in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol. Avon and Somerset Police said Ali, who remains in the care of the mental health services, would appear in court at a later date. Forensic post-mortem examinations were carried out and revealed that the three siblings died of knife injuries. Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: "This has been an extremely complex and highly sensitive investigation, resulting in charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service. "We know this incident has had a devastating impact on the children's loved ones, those close to the family, as well as the wider Sea Mills community – a community which has shown remarkable resilience and kindness over the past 19 months.

Police forensic tent at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

“Our neighbourhood policing team will be available to speak to anyone who has worries or concerns as a result of this latest development. “It’s vitally important we allow the court process to continue unhindered and we’d respectfully ask people to refrain from speculation and consider the impact of commentary on those who are continuing to mourn the tragic loss of three children.” Andrew Pritchard, of the Crown Prosecution Service, added: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Yasmeen Ali for three counts of murder, following a police investigation into the deaths of her three children. “I have decided that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and she has a right to a fair trial. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills. Picture: Alamy