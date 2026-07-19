A woman has been charged with murdering a 75-year-old pensioner who was found dead in Bolton.

Samantha Nuttall, 49, Bradford Street, Bolton, is to appear in custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The pensioner was discovered by officers who were called to a property in Ormrod Street on Friday at about 8am. Despite the best effort of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification of the man has taken place, and his next of kin have been informed, police say.

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