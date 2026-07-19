Woman charged with murder following death of pensioner in Bolton
Samantha Nuttall will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday
A woman has been charged with murdering a 75-year-old pensioner who was found dead in Bolton.
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Samantha Nuttall, 49, Bradford Street, Bolton, is to appear in custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The pensioner was discovered by officers who were called to a property in Ormrod Street on Friday at about 8am. Despite the best effort of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Formal identification of the man has taken place, and his next of kin have been informed, police say.
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Speaking on Saturday, Detective Inspector Louise Kelly said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones as they navigate through this loss".
“They will continue to be supported by our specialist officers during this difficult time".
“It is our priority to obtain some answers regarding the full circumstances of this tragic incident, and we are appealing for information from the public to help us progress our investigation”.
"Our Major Incident Team have launched a murder investigation and are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances."