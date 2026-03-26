A woman has been charged over a fatal dog attack involving an XL Bully in which a teenager died.

Kelcie Reed, 24, is due in court next month, accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Morgan Dorsett, 19, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, died following the incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive, Withywood, Bristol, on February 26 last year.

She suffered fatal bites to the neck during the incident. The dog was put down afterwards.

Avon and Somerset Police said Reed, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, was due before the city’s magistrates' court on April 23.

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