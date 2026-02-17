Brazilian national Ana Lucia Martins, 50, has been jailed for three years. Picture: PA

A Brazilian people smuggler who used her cleaning company to traffic people from her home country into the UK where she made them work 12-hour shifts with no food or water has been jailed.

Ana Lucia Martins, 50, "sold her victims a dream" by telling them they could earn £400 per week working for her business in Luton. But instead, she made them work 12-hour shifts without breaks for food or water. The criminal avoided detection by moving the workers to different Airbnbs, every 15 days, telling them their only payment was their accommodation. But her crimes were eventually uncovered following a four-year investigation by immigration officers.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris said: "This case is a prime example of the lies people smugglers sell to illegal migrants.". Picture: Alamy

Appearing at the Old Bailey, she was sentenced to three years behind bars, after pleading guilty to assisting unlawful Immigration to a member state on the second day of her trial before Recorder Judge Lucas in December. One of her victims told the court: "A female has told me to come to the UK to work and has promised to get me a visa to work but this has not happened. "I have been paid very little and the female has taken control of my life." In the rare cases where the migrants were paid, Martins would track what they were spending, how much and when. When her victims asked to return to Brazil, she threatened them, and in one case said she knew where their family lived.

