Claire Saywell has undergone 10 surgeries and has been unable to work since the accident

Claire Saywell, 51, and husband Darren. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A British holidaymaker who was crushed by a coconut tree while relaxing at a luxury resort in Sri Lanka is suing her own lawyers for £4.5m.

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Claire Saywell was relaxing on a sun lounger at the four-star hotel in February 2017 when her legs were crushed by the falling 50ft tree. The freak accident at the Club Hotel Dolphin resort in Waikkal bent her legs backwards in the shape of a v. Saywell, a former insurance consultant who had been on the trip of a lifetime with her husband, was forced to receive emergency surgery in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. The 51-year-old from Kent had to undergo 10 operations on her legs and has been unable to work due to the accident. Read more: Brits now seeking medical treatment abroad in record numbers Read more: Brits abroad warn migrants could exploit lax passport security

Beach near the village of Waikkal, Sri Lanka. Picture: Findlay/Alamy

After she returned home to Sittingbourne, she hired law firm Slater and Gordon UK to sue her travel agent, Tui, who she used to book the holiday. She is now suing her lawyers for botching her claim by sending the relevant case files to the wrong email address, therefore missing the deadline to serve legal documents. The firm has admitted its solicitors made a mistake by missing the deadline, but argue that the claim would not have succeeded anyway. At a preliminary High Court hearing, Saywell's lawyer Howard Elgot told the judge, Master John Dagnall: “This is a professional negligence claim by Mrs Saywell against her previous solicitors. “Breach of duty by the defendant is admitted. They failed to validly serve Mrs Saywell’s claim form in her personal injury claim against Tui UK Ltd and her claim was struck out.” He went on to describe how the area around one of the pools was surrounded by several “well-established” coconut trees. The lush resort describes itself as offering a "world class service" and boasts two pools, three restaurants, a tennis court and a spa. Elgot said: “Without warning, a large palm tree fell on her legs, causing her severe and permanent personal injuries.

View of the skyline of Colombo. Picture: John Michaels/Alamy

“She has had about 10 operations on her legs. She has serious pain and continuing disabilities in relation to her legs. “She has had to give up her job as a well paid peripatetic insurance executive and is unemployed. She requires single-storey accommodation.” He also told the court that the law firm had claimed the tree fell as a result of “a sudden gust of strong winds” and that there had been no human involvement. According to a tree expert consulted by the court, the trees "would not usually fall over in high winds, unless of course they were already rotten”.

The Royal Courts of Justice or Law Courts which houses the High Court, Westminster, London, UK. Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy