A woman found dead in a bin bag in a park in Liverpool had no teeth, police have said - as they continue their appeal to identify her.

The remains of the woman in her 70s were found in a bin bag in bushes in the walled garden of Stanley Park last month by a member of the public.

It is believed she had been there for several weeks, possibly since early July.

Merseyside Police said they have been unable to identify the woman despite repeated public appeals and there is no match for her on the national DNA database.

Now, they have added the woman also had no teeth which means it has not been possible to compare dental records.

However, they have been able to establish the woman suffered from osteoporosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and arthritis in her hands.

She was also malnourished although it has not been possible to establish if that was due to her age or neglect.

The force said enquiries remain ongoing and to date the occupants of nearly 900 properties have been spoken to and 126 women have been eliminated from our enquiries after concerns were raised for people matching the description of the woman.

They have also expanded enquiries to investigate reports of woman aged between 60 and 80.