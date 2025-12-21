A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead inside a house.

Police were called to an address on Barncroft Road in Oldbury, West Midlands, in the early hours of Sunday morning where they found the alleged victim unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of medics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.

Read more: Two teens dead and another fighting for life after Tesla crashed into tree, as driver arrested

Read more: Tributes to 'devoted' mums, both 42, killed in crash on A46 - as dangerous driving arrest made