Woman found dead inside address as teenager, 19, arrested on suspicion of murder
West Midlands launched a murder probe and described the investigation as "fast-moving"
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead inside a house.
Police were called to an address on Barncroft Road in Oldbury, West Midlands, in the early hours of Sunday morning where they found the alleged victim unresponsive.
Despite the best efforts of medics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.
Chief Inspector Imran Mirza, of Sandwell Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the woman's family at this awful time who are being supported by specialist officers.
"This is a fast-moving investigation, and we have one person in custody for questioning.
"We are reviewing CCTV footage, carrying out house to house enquiries and examining forensic evidence.
"You will see more officers around, who will be in the area to offer reassurance to the local community."