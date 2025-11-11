Eleanor Thompson was killed in the incident in March

Eleanor Thompson, known as Ellie, 35, originally from Mold, Flintshire, who died when she was crushed by her van at the end of a tropical cyclone in New South Wales, Australia, an inquest at Ruthin Coroner's Court has heard. Picture: PA

A woman from Wales died after being crushed by her van during a cyclone in Australia, an inquest has heard.

Eleanor Thompson, who was described as being "full of adventure," was found dead under the vehicle in Burringbar, New South Wales on March 11. An inquest into her death at Ruthin Coroner's Court in Denbighshire, Wales, on Tuesday heard the region had been hit by Storm Alfred from February 22 up until March 8, but was still feeling the after affects. Ms Thompson, who was known as Ellie, sent a text message to her mother Amanda just before midday on March 8 and then saw a friend, but had not been identified as speaking to anyone else after 1pm that day.

Ms Thompson, 35, was described as being “full of adventure”. Picture: Handout

The court heard she failed to arrive for her shift at a bar on March 10 which prompted friends to visit the house where she had been staying on March 11. On arrival they saw her Mazda van off the side of the driveway, wedged into overgrown vegetation. The inquest was told that Ms Thompson’s body was found underneath the vehicle and she was confirmed dead the same day. A post-mortem examination recorded her cause of death as multiple injuries. North East Wales coroner John Gittins said police in Australia were of the opinion that the vehicle had rolled or slid forward because of the incline of the slope, or inclement weather. Other factors may have been a failure to apply the handbrake, the court heard. Ms Thompson, originally from Mold, Flintshire, had lived in London for 12 years, where she worked in insurance, marketing and events including for Apple TV and the Groucho Club, before travelling solo to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in 2022. After returning to the UK for a period, she travelled to Australia in 2023 where she had been converting a van and had promised her father a road trip later in the year, the inquest heard. Her father Peter Thompson said: "Ellie's life was full of adventure and movement."