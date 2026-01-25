A woman has died and two others have been taken to hostpial after getting into difficulty at sea at a popular beach in the UK.

Beachgoers and witnesses raced to help swimmers after they got into difficulty at Helen’s Bay in County Down, Northern Ireland at around 1pm on Saturday.

Two people were taken to the Ulster Hospital in nearby Dundonald while another woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The woman, who was in her sixties, was pronounced dead on Saturday.

“Police can confirm a woman, aged in her 60s has died following a report of a concern for safety in the Helens Bay area.

Read more: 'My heart is breaking': Mum issues tragic update as body found in search for Brit, 21, missing in Thailand

Read more: Two bodies recovered with one other missing amid search for missing group who got into difficulty in sea