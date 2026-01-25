Woman in her 60s dies and two hospitalised after ‘getting into difficulty’ at sea on popular UK beach
A woman has died and two others have been taken to hostpial after getting into difficulty at sea at a popular beach in the UK.
Beachgoers and witnesses raced to help swimmers after they got into difficulty at Helen’s Bay in County Down, Northern Ireland at around 1pm on Saturday.
Two people were taken to the Ulster Hospital in nearby Dundonald while another woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
The woman, who was in her sixties, was pronounced dead on Saturday.
“Police can confirm a woman, aged in her 60s has died following a report of a concern for safety in the Helens Bay area.
“Police received a report that the Coastguard had removed three people from the water.
“One woman was taken to hospital where sadly she has since died. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.”
Local MP Alex Easton thanks members of the public and emergency crews for their rescue efforts.
“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," he said.
He added: “Helen’s Bay is a place many families cherish, which makes this loss all the more heartbreaking.
“This tragic incident is a reminder of how quickly emergencies can arise around our coastline.
“I encourage everyone to take care when visiting our beaches.”