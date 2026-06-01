A woman has died, and a man is in critical condition after the pair entered the sea in Thornton Cleveleys to rescue their dog.

Lancashire Police said the pair had "got into difficulty" going into the water at Rossall Beach after their dog had become stuck.

The force was contacted at 8.31 pm on Saturday by the ambulance service, informing them that it was treating two people who had been recovered from the sea by the coastguard.

The woman in her 60s was treated at the scene near Fleetwood Beach Cafe but was pronounced dead later in hospital.

Inquiries to identify her next of kin are ongoing, the force added.

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