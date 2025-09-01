A woman has died after she was hit by a falling tree in south Manchester.

Emergency services were notified at around 7.15pm on Saturday that a tree had fallen on to a woman in Barlow Moor Road, Didsbury, Greater Manchester Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the woman, in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

A member of staff at Barlow Moor petrol station, who asked not to be named, told Manchester Evening News they saw the tree "snap" moments before it hit the woman who was reportedly walking by.

