Woman dies after being hit by falling tree
A woman has died after she was hit by a falling tree in south Manchester.
Emergency services were notified at around 7.15pm on Saturday that a tree had fallen on to a woman in Barlow Moor Road, Didsbury, Greater Manchester Police said.
Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the woman, in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
A member of staff at Barlow Moor petrol station, who asked not to be named, told Manchester Evening News they saw the tree "snap" moments before it hit the woman who was reportedly walking by.
They told the newspaper: "The tree just snapped, it was a big branch and just fell.
"A woman was walking underneath.
"The weather was a bit windy but not strong.
"A few locals came out and some of them were doctors so they were trying to help her.
"Then the ambulance came and police closed the road.
"It is a big tree and it was a massive branch that fell – blocking off all the road.
"It was two or three thick branches that fell at once."
A couple told the newspaper: "It’s really tragic. And so random.
"Anyone could have been walking along here."
Police said they are not treating the death as suspicious.