Woman shot dead by ICE during immigration-related operation in Minnesota
The victim is believed to have been driving an SUV when she was shot
A woman has been shot dead by an immigration officer in Minneapolis after she allegedly tried to run them over in her car during an "enforced operation."
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the female was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday, after she reportedly tried to "weaponise her vehicle."
A dark-coloured SUV with a bullet hole through its windshield was seen rammed into a pole on 34th Street and Portland where the shooting took place.
It comes after Donald Trump sent thousands of immigration agents to the city in his latest attempt to crack down on illegal migrants.
In a statement, Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed the shooting in a post on X, but called for the removal of ICE agents in the city.
He wrote: "The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."
ICE says she tried to run them over.
The full statement from Ms McLaughlin read: "ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.
"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.
"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.
"The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries. This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonisation of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement."
She added: "These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.
"This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."