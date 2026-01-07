The victim is believed to have been driving an SUV when she was shot

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield as law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A woman has been shot dead by an immigration officer in Minneapolis after she allegedly tried to run them over in her car during an "enforced operation."

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the female was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday, after she reportedly tried to "weaponise her vehicle." A dark-coloured SUV with a bullet hole through its windshield was seen rammed into a pole on 34th Street and Portland where the shooting took place. It comes after Donald Trump sent thousands of immigration agents to the city in his latest attempt to crack down on illegal migrants. In a statement, Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Read more: Face of January 6 riots 'QAnon Shaman' to run for Arizona governor as he no longer supports 'corrupt' Donald Trump Read more: Trump claims interim Venezuelan government will provide US with 'up to 50 million barrels of oil'

Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents. Picture: Alamy

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed the shooting in a post on X, but called for the removal of ICE agents in the city. He wrote: "The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

The full statement from Ms McLaughlin read: "ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.

Federal law enforcement officers stand near the roadblock. Picture: Alamy