Woman dies in skydiving incident in Nottinghamshire
A 22-year-old woman has died in a skydiving incident neat a Nottinghamshire airfield, according to police.
A 22-year-old woman has died in a skydiving incident neat a Nottinghamshire airfield, according to police.
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Emergency services responded to reports of an incident near Langar Airfield at 12.13pm on Sunday, according to Nottinghamshire police.
A young woman was found in a field nearby and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family have been informed and no one else was injured, the force have added.
A file is being prepared for the coroner.
Detective Inspector Rachel Mayfield described the event as a "tragic incident" and added that investigations are ongoing.
She said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are working with partners to understand what happened,”
“As our investigations continue at the scene, our thoughts are with the woman’s family and everyone else who has been affected by this incident.”
The force has asked anyone with additional information about what happened to call 101 quoting incident 306 of 5 July 2026.
More to follow...