A 22-year-old woman has died in a skydiving incident neat a Nottinghamshire airfield, according to police.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident near Langar Airfield at 12.13pm on Sunday, according to Nottinghamshire police.

A young woman was found in a field nearby and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and no one else was injured, the force have added.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.