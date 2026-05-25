Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection

The shooting happened outside of One Four One in Sheffield. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting outside a bar in Sheffield city centre.

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Police were called to a shooting outside One Four One bar on the busy West Street at around 2.45am on bank holiday Monday where they found a woman with serious injuries who later died in hospital, South Yorkshire Police said. A 30-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested near Stockport during the early hours of Monday, while a 30-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield. All three remain in custody. Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said: "This is a devastating incident which has resulted in the death of a young woman while on a night out during the bank holiday weekend in Sheffield. Read more: 'Angry, hurt, sad and very distressed': Nicola Sturgeon breaks silence after estranged husband admits embezzling £400k of SNP funds Read more: Starmer calls for 'urgent review' into 'harrowing' rape case after two boys avoid jail

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with her family and everyone who knew and loved her. "Our investigation is being led by our Major Crime Team, and as part of our inquiries, three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. "A man and woman were arrested near Stockport in Greater Manchester early this morning and a further man has been detained here in Sheffield." Formal identification has yet to take place but the woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Mr McFarlane added: "Our officers have been working extremely hard to piece together the events surrounding the shooting. While our investigation is in its early stages, we will continue to have a significant presence at the scene in the area today and in the coming days.

Three people have been arrested. Picture: Google