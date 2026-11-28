A 21-year-old female passenger has died in a car crash after a police pursuit in Staffordshire.

The passenger in the front seat of a Seat Ibiza was pronounced dead at the scene in Hednesford, Staffordshire, just after 11pm, police said.

A Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the fatal collision on Rugeley Road, and both vehicles were driven by members of the public.

Police had briefly been in pursuit of the Seat before the crash occurred.

A 23-year-old man from the Walsall area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, while the Astra driver is helping with police inquiries, the force said.

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