Woman, 21, dies in crash following police pursuit as force refers itself to watchdog
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A 21-year-old female passenger has died in a car crash after a police pursuit in Staffordshire.
Listen to this article
The passenger in the front seat of a Seat Ibiza was pronounced dead at the scene in Hednesford, Staffordshire, just after 11pm, police said.
A Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the fatal collision on Rugeley Road, and both vehicles were driven by members of the public.
Police had briefly been in pursuit of the Seat before the crash occurred.
A 23-year-old man from the Walsall area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, while the Astra driver is helping with police inquiries, the force said.
Read more: Police make 33 arrests amid child sexual exploitation probe
Read more: Junior police officers told to 'do their own legwork' instead of relying on AI
The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police said the driver of the Astra is helping with the force’s inquiries.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who saw the vehicles in the lead-up to the crash, is asked to contact us police on 101 or via its website, quoting incident 893 of November 27.
Those who wish to speak to the collision investigators directly can email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk