School chef Valeria Sollai, 62, collapsed after eating the contaminated dip at the Fiesta Latina food event in Monserrato, Cagliari. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Two women have died after eating a toxic batch of guacamole at an Italian food festival, while two children remain in hospital.

School chef Valeria Sollai, 62, collapsed after eating the contaminated dip at the Fiesta Latina food event in Monserrato, Cagliari. After spending weeks on life support and showing signs of recovery, she suffered a relapse and was pronounced dead on Monday. Gianni Milia, her cousin, told the Sardinian newspaper L'Unione Sarda: "It's absurd that someone goes out for a relaxing evening, goes to a party, eats a sandwich and ends up in the hospital. "She was with her sisters, they all ate the same sandwich, but only she fell ill. They were celebrating their older sister's discharge from the hospital. A party turned into a tragedy." Ms Sollai's death comes a little more than a week after Roberta Pitzalis, 38, who ate the same batch of guacamole, died on August 8.

Roberta Pitzalis, 38, died after eating the same batch of guacamole. Picture: Social media