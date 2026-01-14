The agents were seen to smash in her passenger side window, as around 10 agents surround her vehicle and attempt to remove her

Immigration Enforcement Operations continue in Minneapolis as a woman is dragged from her car. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The shocking moment a woman is dragged from her vehicle by ICE agents in Minnesota as she attempted to get to a doctors appointment has emerged online.

The incident, which was witnessed by press and bystanders, saw upwards of 10 masked ICE agents surround the woman's vehicle as they repeatedly shout at her to 'move' before cutting her seatbelt and carrying her away. The confrontation captured by bystanders sees the woman tell the agents that she 'has a doctor's appointment' to attend, as the group are seen to block the road and protesters line the street as horns sound. Driving forward a few feet, one protester is then seen to defend the woman from the group of masked agents shouting at her to 'move', with the woman halting the vehicle to shout at officers after they turn their attention to the masked protester. Moments later, one agent is seen to smash the passenger side window as ICE swarm the vehicle. It comes just days after the fatal shooting of mother-of-three Renee Good by masked ICE agents in Minnesota. Read more: Trump mouths f-word slur at Ford factory heckler who called him a 'paedophile protector' Read more: Hundreds more ICE officers drafted to Minnesota - as state sues Trump administration in bid to block deployment

During a protest outside a home being raided by ICE in Minneapolis, a woman drove onto a blocked street saying she was trying to get to a doctor’s appointment. ICE agents smashed her car windows, cut off her seatbelt, pulled her out, and arrested her

With a second agent seen to open the rear driver's side car door, another two agents are captured attempting to open the driver's door before dragging the woman from the vehicle. Hands handcuffed behind her back, the woman is then carried away by ICE agents as she shouts for help. Seconds later, another agent is seen to jump in the driver's seat of her vehicle in an apparent attempt to drive it away from the scene. It comes as hundreds of ICE agents were drafted into Minnesota amid rising tensions following 37-year-old Renee Good's fatal shooting last Wednesday. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, fatally shot the mother in a moment captured and widely circulated on social media.

