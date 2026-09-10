Civil Guarda launched an investigation in the wake of the tragedy, which saw the 67-year-old drown in the street

Felanitx in the south-east of majorca battled floodwaters on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman has drowned in Majorca after falling in the street and becoming trapped under a parked vehicle when floodwaters ripped through her local neighbourhood.

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The 67-year-old was pronounced dead after floodwaters tore through Felanitx, a municipality located in south-eest Majorca. The woman is thought to have slipped before the force of the water left her trapped beneath a car, unable to free herself. The force of the water prevented the woman from freeing herself from beneath the vehicle, with the water level described as being around "two hand spans" deep, according to local media. Guardia Civil launched an investigation in the wake of the tragedy, with results of a post-mortem yet to be revealed Read more: Zelenskyy's plane nearly hit by drone in 'deliberate Russian attack' on way to Norway for King's funeral Read more: Air traffic control boss on £1.5m a year faces intense pressure to resign after latest flights chaos

In response to the death, the President of the Balearic Islands Marga Prohens expressed her condolences. "Saddened by the death of a woman in Felanitx during the episode of rain and storms that has affected our islands today," she wrote on X. "My condolences and support to her family and loved ones in these painful moments."