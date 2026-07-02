Claire Alderton was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to fraud charges

Woman who faked cancer diagnosis and defrauded charity jailed for two years. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman who fabricated her references to her charity employer and stopped turning up to work after lying that she had been diagnosed with cancer has been jailed for two years.

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Claire Alderton was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to committing fraud by false representation by dishonestly providing two false references to gain employment at the charity George’s Rockstars. The 48-year-old, from Portsmouth, was appointed to the position of trusts and foundations fundraiser in June 2024 after she fabricated the references, including using fake emails. During her employment, she lied to the charity by falsely stating she had submitted applications for grants as part of her role. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “In December 2024, Alderton told her employer that she had been diagnosed with cancer and stopped attending work, she then stopped responding to any contact from the charity. Read more: Gary Glitter charged with string of historic child sex crimes Read more: Rochdale grooming gang leader freed from prison - as No10 steps up efforts to have him deported

Portsmouth courts of justice, Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, where the trial took place. Picture: Alamy

“The charity contacted the foundation that Alderton said she had secured a grant from, only to find out that no application had ever been made. “They then made contact with Alderton’s referees through LinkedIn, who informed them that they did not write the references she had provided, and that the emails which were allegedly from them were fake.” Amy O’Shaughnessy, who co-founded the charity after losing her son George to Leukaemia in 2019, said: “To target charities, secure employment through deception, and fabricate a cancer diagnosis to the mother and founder of an organisation established in memory of a child who bravely fought that very disease is truly abhorrent. “Furthermore, to falsify funding applications meant to support seriously ill children in hospitals is a profound betrayal of public trust. “George’s Rockstars was created to preserve my son’s legacy and provide music therapy to families navigating their darkest hours in hospitals. “While our services face immense demand, I have had to work tirelessly simply to prevent his legacy from going under due to her fraudulent actions.

Claire Alderton was found guilty on counts of fraud during her employment at George’s Rockstars charity. Picture: Handout