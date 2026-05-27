“Gun crime causes devastation within families and communities," said Chief Superintendent Jamie Henderson

A police cordon at the scene near the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield, where a 30-year-old woman died following a shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A woman fatally shot outside a bar in Sheffield was an “innocent bystander”, police have said.

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Officers were called to the scene at 2.45am on Monday morning following reports of a shooting outside the One Four One bar on West Street, South Yorkshire Police said. Police attended the scene where the 30-year-old woman was found with serious injuries, she was taken to hospital where she later died, according to the force. While formal identification has not yet taken place, her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said. Chief Superintendent Jamie Henderson, the district commander for Sheffield, said a team of detectives is working to identify anyone else who may be involved and to ensure that all those responsible are arrested. Read more: Blair launches scathing attack on Labour as he warns party is 'playing with Britain's future' Read more: Russia launching 'relentless' cyber attacks on UK and Europe, top spymaster to warn

A police cordon at the scene near the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield, where a 30-year-old woman died following a shooting. Picture: Alamy

Mr Henderson said: “Following extensive inquiries over the last 36 hours, we believe the victim was an innocent bystander who was on a night out in our city to celebrate the bank holiday weekend. “Gun crime causes devastation within families and communities. “In this case, an innocent woman who should have been able to safely enjoy a night out in Sheffield has been killed, and her loved ones have been left to face the heartbreaking reality that they will never see her again. “While we are doing everything we can, we need our communities to work with us in helping us to find illegal guns and those who intend to use them.” South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image showing a white Audi that they believe was involved in the incident, and are appealing for anyone who was on West Street or Eldon Street in the early hours of Monday morning to come forward if they saw anything. Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and all three remain in police custody for questioning. One man, 30, and the woman, 32, were arrested near Stockport in Greater Manchester during the early hours of Monday morning, while the second man, 30, was arrested in Sheffield, according to the force.

A police cordon at the scene near the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield, where a 30-year-old woman died following a shooting. Picture: Alamy