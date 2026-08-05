The lamb dinner, found in the woman's freezer, had come in a packet branded as a 'fresh take on dog food' and 'for adult dogs and puppies'

The elderly woman ate three mouthfuls of the dog food in June 2024, just one month before dying of frailty of old age. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

An elderly woman was accidentally fed microwaved dog food by a care worker, an investigation has found.

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The meal was logged by the Radis Community Care worker as “lamb dinner” and taken from her freezer – but it wasn’t until a second worker saw the packaging that the mistake was realised, according to the report. This marks just one example of poor care over three months, with the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman noting “abysmal failures”. Portsmouth City Council has said it no longer commissioned services from Radis, and both organisations have apologised for the error. The elderly woman ate three mouthfuls of the dog food in June 2024, just one month before dying of frailty of old age, according to the ombudsman’s report. Read more: Families demand regulation for funeral directors, amid sentencing of 'pure evil' Robert Bush Read more: Crackdown on 'fake' nurses after Steve Bruce's grandson died following unqualified healthcare worker's advice

Portsmouth City Council has said it no longer commissioned services from Radis and both have apologised for the error. Picture: Alamy

The meal had come in a packet branded as a “fresh take on dog food” and “for adult dogs and puppies”. Following complaints from the woman’s family, the council launched a safeguarding inquiry in April 2024. The investigation found that Radis staff had registered visits that did not occur, fed the woman stale and inedible food, and left her wet or in the dark overnight. The woman’s Do Not Attempt Resuscitation document was found crumpled up in a closet, the report added. The investigation itself took six months to complete, when it shouldn’t have taken longer than 28 days. The council did not initiate its own proper scrutiny, despite already being subject to a separate investigation into its performance, and depended on Radis’ internal investigation, the report said. The report highlighted the failings of the council, stating: "Councils cannot outsource their safeguarding duty." Ombudsman Amerdeep Clarke said: "This is a truly shocking case.

Radis staff registered visits that did not occur, fed the woman stale and inedible food, and left her wet or in the dark overnight. Picture: Alamy