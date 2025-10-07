A woman was filmed cutting down yellow ribbons left in commemoration of the Gaza hostages. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation into a possible hate crime after a woman cut down ribbons remembering the Gaza hostages.

She told onlookers: "I'm not committing a crime". Picture: Social Media

A Met Police spokesman said officers were reviewing the video to see if any hate crime had been committed. The yellow ribbon has become synonymous with the plight of those taken captive since its adoption during the 1979 US-Iranian hostage crisis. Miranda Levy, an author and freelance journalist, recorded the woman as she systematically dismantled the tributes on Fortis green Road, north London.