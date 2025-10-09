A woman who was filmed cutting yellow ribbons for Jewish hostages held captive in Gaza has been questioned by police.

Nadia Yahlom was filmed cutting yellow ribbons with scissors in a street in Muswell Hill, north London, on the eve of the October 7 anniversary.

She was confronted and filmed by passers-by and said: “You’re not going to do this. I’m not committing a crime."

"If I am, call the police and you let them know that you have an issue with this."

Police have confirmed a 36-year-old woman was interviewed in connection with the incident, which they are treating as racially-aggravated criminal damage.

The Met Police said: “A woman has been interviewed under caution following an incident in Muswell Hill. “At approximately 16:25hrs on Monday, 6 October, officers were made aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a woman removing ribbons from fence poles in Muswell Hill.

“A 36-year-old woman attended a police station on Tuesday, 7 October, for a voluntary interview in connection with the incident, which is being treated as racially-aggravated criminal damage and a racially-aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

“Officers are continuing to carry out reassurance patrols in the Muswell Hill area.”

Onlookers called her actions “disgusting,” to which she replied: “I think condoning genocide is disgusting. That's what this is."

The yellow ribbon has become synonymous with the plight of those taken captive and is the symbol of the 'Bring Them Home' campaign.