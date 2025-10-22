Burcu Yesilyurt believed it was "responsible" to pour out the remaining liquid from her reusable cup into a road gully near the Richmond bus stop in West London - avoiding the risk of spilling it on the double-decker

By Henry Moore

Burcu Yesilyurt thought she was doing the sensible thing when she poured the last remnants of her coffee down a drain before boarding a bus to work.

She believed it was "responsible" to pour out the remaining liquid from her reusable cup into a road gully near the Richmond bus stop in West London - avoiding the risk of spilling it on the double-decker. But seconds later, the woman from Kew was stunned to see three enforcement officers approach and hand her a £150 fine. "I noticed my bus was approaching, so I just poured the leftover bit. It wasn't much, it was just a tiny little bit," Ms Yesilyurt said. "As soon as I turned around, I noticed three men, enforcement officers, chasing me, and they stopped me immediately. "It feels quite unfair. I think the fine is extreme. It's not proportionate."

The Richmond-upon-Thames Council officers issued Ms Yesilyurt with the fine under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Speaking to LBC today, Gareth Roberts, the Lib Dem council leader, confirmed the fine had been rescinded. This law makes it an offence to deposit or dispose of waste in a way likely to pollute land or water, including pouring liquids into street drains. But Ms Yesilyurt had "no clue" it was illegal to pour liquid into a road gully, adding that she saw no signs or information warning people about the law. She claimed the officers were "quite intimidating" and left her feeling "shaky" as she went to work. But following a review of body-worn camera footage, Richmond-upon-Thames Council said it did "not agree that their officers behaved aggressively". The council supported the actions of its officers, saying the trio "acted professionally and objectively" in issuing the fine in line with its policies. "Footage confirms the officers acted professionally and were sensitive to the circumstances," they added. When asked what she should have done with the remaining coffee, officers told Ms Yesilyurt to pour it in a nearby bin.

