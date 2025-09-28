Police say that the woman was attacked in the yard of St Mary's Church and surrounding area in Banbury

Police say that the woman was attacked in the yard of St Mary's Church and surrounding area in Banbury in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A woman in her 30s has allegedly been raped by a group of men outside an Oxfordshire church.

Police say that the woman was attacked in the yard of St Mary's Church and surrounding area in Banbury in the early hours of Sunday. Thames Valley Police are now seeking information on a brave Good Samaritan who is said to have tried to help the victim. The authorities hope that by tracking the person who helped will help them bring the attackers to justice. The alleged victim is being supported by specifically trained officers at this extremely difficult time, the police added.

Police have also asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area to come forward to help them with their enquiries. Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said: “This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders. “I am making a public appeal to a specific witness, a woman, who we believe may have tried to help the victim. At this stage we don’t have a description of this Good Samaritan. "However, if you believe you are the woman, please contact the police as you may have vital information that can help us piece together what happened.