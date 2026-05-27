Megan Dorsett was mauled to death by an XL Bully last year. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Jacob Paul

A woman has admitted being in charge of a dangerously out of control XL bully dog when it killed a teenager

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Kelcie Reed, 24, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death. The XL bully named Prince fatally injured Morgan Dorsett, 19, inside a flat at Cobhorn Drive, Withywood, Bristol, on February 26 last year. Ms Dorsett, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, suffered fatal bites to her neck during the incident. The dog was put down afterwards. Reed, of Barrowmead Road, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, spoke only to enter her guilty plea. Read more: XL Bully owner jailed for 12 years after man, 84, mauled to death and 'guarded like prey' Read more: Aspiring rapper, 41, jailed for owning XL bully that mauled pensioner to death

A ban on XL Bully dogs came into force on February 1, 2024. Picture: Getty