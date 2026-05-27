Woman, 24, pleads guilty to being in charge of dangerously out of control XL bully that killed teenage girl
A woman has admitted being in charge of a dangerously out of control XL bully dog when it killed a teenager
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Kelcie Reed, 24, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.
The XL bully named Prince fatally injured Morgan Dorsett, 19, inside a flat at Cobhorn Drive, Withywood, Bristol, on February 26 last year.
Ms Dorsett, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, suffered fatal bites to her neck during the incident.
The dog was put down afterwards.
Reed, of Barrowmead Road, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, spoke only to enter her guilty plea.
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She was released on conditional bail until sentencing on July 9.
A man in his 20s, was also arrested last year but faced no further action.
Speaking after Reed was charged, Detective Sergeant Rich Glanville said: “This is a significant milestone in our investigation into Morgan’s tragic death last year.
“Her family continue to be updated on the progress of our investigation and supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.”
It is a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate after a ban came into force in February 2024, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.
As well as the XL bully, other banned types of dog under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 include the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Brasileiro.