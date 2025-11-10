A woman has been rushed to hospital after a "harmful substance" was thrown at her in Glasgow city centre.

Police launched an appeal after the assault in Buchanan Street at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment after emergency services were called.

Police said they were alerted to reports of a "harmful substance" being thrown at her.

Officers reportedly sealed off the entire top end of Buchanan Street, including the Sainsbury’s that the injured woman ran into.

The front door of the shop appeared to be smashed.

