Woman rushed to hospital after 'harmful substance' thrown at her in city centre - as woman, 51, arrested
A 51-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with assault
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a "harmful substance" was thrown at her in Glasgow city centre.
Police launched an appeal after the assault in Buchanan Street at about 6.20pm on Saturday.
The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment after emergency services were called.
Police said they were alerted to reports of a "harmful substance" being thrown at her.
Officers reportedly sealed off the entire top end of Buchanan Street, including the Sainsbury’s that the injured woman ran into.
The front door of the shop appeared to be smashed.
A 51-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Chief Inspector Stephen McManus, of Police Scotland, said: "We understand this was a worrying incident and thank the public for their assistance.
"Officers will be in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach them."