A woman on an inflatable crocodile had to be rescued by the coastguard after she drifted out to sea on Monday evening.

Three people were rescued on Monday after the inflatables they were on were 'blown out to sea' off Ayr Beach.

Two teenagers on an 'inflatable mattress' drifted away from the shore at around 5pm, prompting the coastguard to scramble the helicopter and launch the lifeboat.

They were brought back to land, where the coastguard offered them safety advice.

Not too long after this incident, a woman - on the same beach - had to be rescued by members of the public after the inflatable crocodile she was on swept away from the shore.

A coastguard spokesperson confirmed that all three are "safe and well" and added: "They stayed within their inflatables, but they were being blown out to sea."

