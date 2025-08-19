Woman on inflatable crocodile drifts out to sea prompting coastguard rescue
A woman on an inflatable crocodile had to be rescued by the coastguard after she drifted out to sea on Monday evening.
Three people were rescued on Monday after the inflatables they were on were 'blown out to sea' off Ayr Beach.
Two teenagers on an 'inflatable mattress' drifted away from the shore at around 5pm, prompting the coastguard to scramble the helicopter and launch the lifeboat.
They were brought back to land, where the coastguard offered them safety advice.
Not too long after this incident, a woman - on the same beach - had to be rescued by members of the public after the inflatable crocodile she was on swept away from the shore.
A coastguard spokesperson confirmed that all three are "safe and well" and added: "They stayed within their inflatables, but they were being blown out to sea."
Local man Davie Wilson was in the area when the two teenagers drifted out to sea.
He told Ayrshire Daily News that he rushed to his van to inflate his canoe and paddle out to let them know that help was on the way.
As he returned to land, onlookers offered him a variety of drinks from water to Lucozade, however, he chose to chug Irn-Bru to help him recover from the incident.
His actions, and choice of drink, has been celebrated by people online.
One person wrote: "Bananaman had bananas, Popeye needed spinach but this local hero needs IRN-BRU."
Another added: "Well done mate, a hero indeed. A well-deserved bottle of bru."