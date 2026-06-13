A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack at a Sydney beach on Saturday, in the latest of a spate of shark attacks off Australia's coast.

Emergency services were called to Coogee Beach in the east of Sydney, Australia's largest city, in the morning on reports that the 35-year-old woman had been bitten by a large shark about 30 metres (100 feet) from the shore.

"The woman was pulled from the water by members of the public who commenced first aid," police said in a statement, adding that the victim suffered serious arm and leg injuries.

"She has large flesh wounds to the leg and the arms that are going to require a lot of surgery," New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Mike Corlis told reporters at Coogee Beach.

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