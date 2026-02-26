A court heard the couple's relationship had been "turbulent" and involved "drunken arguments and domestic violence"

Sally Smithson, 61, was jailed for 14 months after admitting preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Alex Storey

A woman who slept next to her partner's body for three weeks after he died of a heart attack has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sally Smithson, 61, admitted a charge of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body after John Blackwell was discovered dead by police on October 21 last year. It is believed that Mr Blackwell, 71, who had a serious heart condition, had in fact died around October 1. Suspicion arose after the couple's cleaner was cancelled numerous times, weeks after Mr Blackwell was last seen on September 19. Neighbours also reported seeing erratic behaviour from Smithson, who was seen peering through windows. Read more: Moment 'brazen' fly-tipper dumps lorry load of rubbish on residential street as incidents soar to record levels Read more: People smuggler jailed after police saw migrants fleeing a yacht which crashed near British beach

The 61-year-old appeared at Oxford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Officers later recovered text messages from Mr Blackwell's phone after his death as Smithson attempted to cover it up. A probe was launched and Smithson, of Clare, near Thame in Oxfordshire, appeared at Oxford Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to the charge. A judge described the case as a "tragedy" and told Smithson she had previously lived a "perfectly honest and sensible life." Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Blackwell's body was in an advanced stage of decomposition when it was found. It was heard that Mr Blackwell suffered from a serious heart condition and that the suspected cause of death was a heart attack. Mr Ward-Jackson said the relationship between Smithson and Mr Blackwell and been "turbulent" and involved "drunken arguments and domestic violence."