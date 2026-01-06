A woman who stabbed another woman in the chest in a crack den has been jailed for 10 years.

Lord Mulholland jailed her for 10 years when she appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

She was originally charged with murder but was found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in November.

Dionne Wilson, 31, assaulted Sara Irvine, 34, at a property in Auchinleck Road, Aberdeen, on April 17, 2024 and stabbed her on the body with a knife.

He told her she has “visited a life sentence of grief and loss” on Ms Irvine’s friends, partner and family.

Lord Mulholland said: “You have been convicted of stabbing Sara Irvine to death. She was unarmed and you armed yourself with a knife and stabbed her on the chest causing her a catastrophic injury which caused her massive internal haemorrhage and ultimately cardiac arrest.”

He added: “You have shown no remorse for what you did. You went to the flat which was a crack den to score drugs and following an exchange of words you stabbed Sara Irvine to death.

“She didn’t deserve what you did, and you will or should have this on your conscience for the rest of your life.

“Taking someone’s life is a very serious matter. You have visited a life sentence of grief and loss to her friends, partner and family, and you will be punished for that.”

He added: “Stay off drugs because it is not good for you.”

Wilson had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and had lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Mark Stewart KC, representing Wilson, said she has a history of drug addiction but has been using her time in prison to step away from that lifestyle.

He said she appreciates the effect the death of Ms Irvine has had on her loved ones.

Mr Stewart said: “I would invite your Lordship to accept the remorse and full acceptance that Ms Wilson has indicated in relation to the offence and the insight she has given into the loss.”