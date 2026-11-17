Woman killed and 20-year-old in critical condition after horror ‘assault’ in Bradford home
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder
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A woman has been killed, and another victim is in critical condition after an alleged attack in a house in Bradford.
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Police officers were called to a property on Carr Bottom Road at around 1.40am today after receiving reports of a woman inside with fatal injuries.
A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another victim, aged 20, was also found with serious injuries at the property. She was rushed to hospital, where she is being treated and is in critical condition.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.
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A murder investigation has since been launched by detectives.
Enquiries are ongoing, and police say that “at this stage”, they are “not looking for anyone else” in connection with the incident.
The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist them with their investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox, who is leading the investigation, has set out to “reassure” the community.
He said: “Significant enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Bradford in which a woman has lost her life, and another has been critically injured.
“I fully recognise the concern this incident will cause in communities and want to reassure residents all necessary resources are being employed to investigate what took place at this address.
“We are holding a man in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and can advise that at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
“Specialist officers are working to support family members today, and local Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are also conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”
He added: “We would like to speak to anyone who has information or footage which could assist the investigation or who saw suspicious behaviour on Carr Bottom Road at about 1.40am today.”
Anybody with information that may assist with the investigation is urged to contact the force, referencing crime number 13260652937.