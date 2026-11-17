A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder

The shocking incident took place on Carr Bottom Road in Bradford. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Bell

A woman has been killed, and another victim is in critical condition after an alleged attack in a house in Bradford.

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The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers, West Yorkshire Police confirmed. Picture: Yorkshire Pics/Alamy

A murder investigation has since been launched by detectives. Enquiries are ongoing, and police say that “at this stage”, they are “not looking for anyone else” in connection with the incident. The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers, West Yorkshire Police confirmed. The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist them with their investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox, who is leading the investigation, has set out to “reassure” the community. He said: “Significant enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Bradford in which a woman has lost her life, and another has been critically injured.

Police received reports of an incident in a property in Bradford. Picture: eye35.pix/Alamy