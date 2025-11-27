A woman was bitten to death by a shark and a man critically injured in an attack at a remote beach in Australia.

The pair were enjoying an early morning swim at Kylies Beach, a largely unpatrolled stretch of shoreline inn a national park 360km north of Sydney.

The two victims are European tourists in their 20s.

They both attacked by a single shark shortly after 6.30am yesterday in what experts described as a “very rare” occurrence.

Witnesses rushed to the pair’s aid before paramedics arrived. The woman died at the scene.

The man was stabilised by paramedics and flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition. His condition was later described as serious but stable.

Superintendent Joshua Smyth of NSW Ambulance hailed the efforts of a bystander who used clothing to help stem the man’s blood loss.

“I just really need to have a shoutout to the bystander on the beach who put a makeshift tourniquet on the male’s leg which obviously potentially saved his life,” he said.

Experts say they believe a “large bull shark was likely involved”.