Woman who killed partner with air rifle avoids jail and told to continue PTSD treatment
Simone Ramage shot her partner at their home in Galashiels, leaving him so severely injured that he later died in hospital
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A woman who killed her partner with an air rifle has been given a three-year supervision and treatment order.
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Simone Ramage was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after a judge concluded she had killed Brian Kowbel in the Scottish Borders in 2023.
Judge John Morris KC told Ramage he was satisfied the non-custodial sentence was “the most suitable means of dealing with you”.
He said the 41-year-old would have to comply with treatment aimed at improving her health. When asked how she was getting on with her current doctor, Ramage replied: “Good.”
The judge told Ramage if she does not comply with the supervision and treatment order, it may be revoked and she will be back in court.
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Ramage shot Mr Kowbel on February 17, 2023 at their home in Galashiels, leaving him so severely injured that he later died at Borders General Hospital in Melrose.
Earlier this year, Judge Morris found Ramage responsible for the killing, following an examination of facts hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He also found her to have been in possession of an air rifle without holding the relevant firearm certificate.
This came after Judge Susan Craig deemed Ramage unfit to stand trial at a hearing in March last year.
An examination of facts takes the place of a trial when someone is considered unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder.
Ramage’s final disposal had been due to be heard in Edinburgh last month but was deferred to allow for the completion of a pre-sentencing social work report.