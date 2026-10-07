A woman who killed her partner with an air rifle has been given a three-year supervision and treatment order.

Simone Ramage was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after a judge concluded she had killed Brian Kowbel in the Scottish Borders in 2023.

Judge John Morris KC told Ramage he was satisfied the non-custodial sentence was “the most suitable means of dealing with you”.

He said the 41-year-old would have to comply with treatment aimed at improving her health. When asked how she was getting on with her current doctor, Ramage replied: “Good.”

The judge told Ramage if she does not comply with the supervision and treatment order, it may be revoked and she will be back in court.

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