Emergency services were called to the seaside town of Prestatyn, North Wales, on Sunday

Samantha Natalie Phythian, who was pregnant at the time, has been named as victim in a van fire in Prestatyn. Picture: North Wales Police

By Alex Storey

The heartbroken family of a pregnant woman who died in a van fire have paid tribute to her, as a man appeared in court charged with her murder.

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Samantha Natalie Phythian, 35, was described by loved ones as a "much loved mum, daughter, sister, auntie and friend" following her death. Emergency services were called to the blaze after it was reported that a van was on fire on Gas Works Lane in Prestatyn, North East Wales, on Sunday 4 October. A body was recovered from the vehicle, and the woman was later identified as Ms Phythian, known as Sammi to her family and friends. A post-mortem has since revealed she was pregnant at the time, and specialist police officers are continuing to support her family. Read more: Ann Widdecombe killing 'inextricably linked' to Farage terror plot, court told Read more: Husband of royal GP 'hit her over the head and strangled her during children's sleepover,' court hears

Gas Works Lane in Prestatyn, where the fire took place. Picture: Google

On Monday, Thomas Bell from Rhyl, was arrested in connection to Ms Phythian's death and he was charged with murder two days later. A 47-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, and Possession with intent to supply drugs. He appeared before Mold Crown Court this morning, where he was remanded to prison until his next court appearance. Paying tribute, her family wrote: "A much loved mum, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. Samantha, who everyone knows as Sammi, will be remembered for the special place she held in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her. "Her tragic and untimely death has left her family and friends devastated, struggling to come to terms with the loss of someone who meant so much to so many.

Thomas Bell, 38, appeared at Mold Crown Court today charged with murder. Picture: David Angel/Alamy

"No family should ever have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in such circumstances. "While her life has been cruelly cut short, the memories she created, the love she gave and the lives she touched will never be forgotten. "She will forever be cherished by those who loved her, and she will be deeply missed. "As a family we would like to ask people to be mindful and respectful of rumours circulating over social media platforms at this devastating time." Judge Geraint Walters said it is understood Ms Phythian may have been alive when the van fire started and that the defendant’s case was that he did not start the fire, The Sun reports.