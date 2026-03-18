The three men are standing trial at Hove Crown Court

By Alex Storey

A woman who was allegedly raped on a popular tourist beach by two asylum seekers while a third filmed it broke down in tears as she told a court the incident "ruined her life."

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Egyptian nationals Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, and Abdulla Ahmadi, 26, from Iran, allegedly targeted the woman in a "cynical, predatory and callous" attack after she became separated from her friends on a night out. Alshafe and Ahmadi then repeatedly raped the woman on Brighton beach in the early hours of October 4 2025, while Al-Danasurt filmed the incident, prosecutors claim. Being cross-examined from behind a screen at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon, the complainant began to cry after she was asked by Jonathan Ray, defending Ahmadi, whether she had consensual sex with him. Read more: Body of teenage girl recovered while boy remains missing after car veers off road and plunges into river Read more: Three people charged with murder after man, 37, found dead in wheelie bin

Hove Crown Court where the trial is taking place. Picture: Alamy

She said it was not consensual, and added: "I was begging them to stop, and they wouldn’t stop, and I kept saying please stop, and they was laughing at me, and they thought it was funny." The alleged victim wept as she told jurors: "It wasn't consensual at all, they (the defendants) ruined my life, they literally ruined my whole life, every day it bothers me, every day I can’t sleep. "Every day I do get to sleep, when I do close my eyes, if it’s not one of their faces it’s (the sound of) the seagulls or the waves, and they’re tormenting me." She added: "It wasn't consensual, it was not consensual, they are evil and they have ruined my life." In a video interview played to jurors earlier, recorded in October 2025, the complainant was asked what she could recall from the night of the alleged attack.

The alleged attack took place on Brighton Beach after in October last year. Picture: Alamy

She said she had been at a bar with friends until around 3am before going to a nightclub near the beach, the court heard. "I remember taking drinks off this Asian man but then I remember being on my hands and knees in the toilet being sick," she said. "After that I don’t remember anything." Prosecutors say the three defendants approached the complainant when she was "staggering in the street" alone. In the recording, the alleged victim said when she regained consciousness she was lying on the beach. "I closed my eyes because I thought oh my god, they’re actually going to kill me. I can hear all these voices and I can’t stop them," jurors heard her say in the interview footage. She said she told a man on top of her to "get off, get off" while another was "spitting at me, he was like holding me down." At the time of the alleged offences, all three defendants knew each other and were residents at the Cisswood House Hotel in Lower Beeding, near Horsham, West Sussex, which was Home Office-approved accommodation for asylum seekers, jurors have heard.