Police launch urgent hunt for Brit woman missing for over a month
Tracey, 51, went missing from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, at the end of November.
Police have launched an urgent hunt for 51-year-old Tracey, who went missing over a month ago in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
Listen to this article
Tracey was last seen in the on Northcroft in the Wooburn Green area, and was reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Thursday.
She has been described as white, around 5ft tall with a slim build. Tracey has blonde hair, often wears a black woolly hat, and is believed to be carrying a rucksack.
Officers say she is known to visit nearby Beaconsfield and Maidenhead.
Concerns are growing after reports she has been missing since late November.
Investigating officer, Inspector Xavier Gilbey, called on anyone with information to come forward.
He said: “We’re concerned for Tracey’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“If you see Tracey, please dial 999, quoting reference 43260010782.”