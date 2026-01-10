Police have launched an urgent hunt for 51-year-old Tracey, who went missing over a month ago in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Tracey was last seen in the on Northcroft in the Wooburn Green area, and was reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Thursday.

She has been described as white, around 5ft tall with a slim build. Tracey has blonde hair, often wears a black woolly hat, and is believed to be carrying a rucksack.

Officers say she is known to visit nearby Beaconsfield and Maidenhead.

