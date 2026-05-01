Woman who murdered film director sister over Rolex watch jailed for 22 years
Ms Abbott, 69, a US citizen, was last seen alive on a doorbell camera as she returned from walking her corgi before her sister came to visit.
A woman who murdered her film director sister, Jennifer Abbott, over a Rolex watch has been sentenced to life in prison.
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Nancy Pexton, 70, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 22 years for the murder of her film director sister Jennifer Abbott.
On Wednesday, Pexton was found guilty of murdering Ms Abbott on June 10 last year.
US citizen Ms Abbott, 69, was last seen alive on a doorbell camera as she returned from walking her corgi Prince at 7.36am that day.
During sentencing, the Judge Anuja Dhir KC outlined how Pexton had subjected her sister to "repeated stabbing and slashing" with a focus on her neck.
Explaining that she was "sure" Pexton had disposed of the knife after the killing, the judge explained: "you slit her throat. You stabbed deeply into her lower left side of her neck, puncturing her lung."
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"This was a sustained and excessively violent assault, with a knife, on a vulnerable woman, in her own home," the judge continued.
"Your sister must have experienced fear and physical suffering before she died."You left her sister in your flat, either dead or dying - and as a result, her body was not discovered for over 72 hours."
The court had previously heard that Pexton had spoken to her sister over the phone at 11.36am on the day of her death, before travelling by bus to her Mornington Place flat at 12.45pm.
Pexton left the address an hour later.
On June 13, a neighbour used a scaffolding pole to break down Ms Abbott’s door after becoming concerned he could not hear her dog barking.
The jury was also told that she then called her GP after reportedly taking an overdose and was taken to hospital where she stayed before her arrest on June 18.
Ms Abbott’s partially naked and decomposing body was found on the living room floor with gaffer tape over her mouth.
Ms Abbott’s corgi had been trapped in the kitchen and was freed by firefighters.
She had a large, gaping “slash-type” wound across her neck and gaffer tape across her mouth, jurors heard.
A post-mortem found there were two fatal knife wounds, with Judge Anuja Dhir KC adding: "Each of which would have been sufficient... to cause death".
One was a deep slit to Abbott's throat that caused "severe internal damage", and the other was "a deep stab wound to her neck".
There were 10 knife wounds in total, seven of which are stab wounds and three further slash wounds.