Ms Abbott, 69, a US citizen, was last seen alive on a doorbell camera as she returned from walking her corgi before her sister came to visit.

Woman who murdered her film director sister over a Rolex jailed for 22 years. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman who murdered her film director sister, Jennifer Abbott, over a Rolex watch has been sentenced to life in prison.

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Nancy Pexton, 70, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 22 years for the murder of her film director sister Jennifer Abbott. On Wednesday, Pexton was found guilty of murdering Ms Abbott on June 10 last year. US citizen Ms Abbott, 69, was last seen alive on a doorbell camera as she returned from walking her corgi Prince at 7.36am that day. During sentencing, the Judge Anuja Dhir KC outlined how Pexton had subjected her sister to "repeated stabbing and slashing" with a focus on her neck. Explaining that she was "sure" Pexton had disposed of the knife after the killing, the judge explained: "you slit her throat. You stabbed deeply into her lower left side of her neck, puncturing her lung." Read more: 4x4 driver charged over deaths of schoolgirls killed in crash at school tea party in Wimbledon Read more: Brit wife of death row inmate screams 'I love you' through window of execution chamber as rapper husband given lethal injection

The judge said it was "entirely possible" that Pexton will never be released from prison after killing her sister, Ms Abbott. Picture: Met Police

"This was a sustained and excessively violent assault, with a knife, on a vulnerable woman, in her own home," the judge continued. "Your sister must have experienced fear and physical suffering before she died."You left her sister in your flat, either dead or dying - and as a result, her body was not discovered for over 72 hours." The court had previously heard that Pexton had spoken to her sister over the phone at 11.36am on the day of her death, before travelling by bus to her Mornington Place flat at 12.45pm. Pexton left the address an hour later. On June 13, a neighbour used a scaffolding pole to break down Ms Abbott’s door after becoming concerned he could not hear her dog barking. The jury was also told that she then called her GP after reportedly taking an overdose and was taken to hospital where she stayed before her arrest on June 18.