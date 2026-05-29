A woman with no right hand has shared the excruciating moment she was stopped by police who claimed she was using her phone while driving.

Kathleen Thomas, 36, was pulled over in the town of Lake Worth, Florida, back in February by a deputy from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The deputy claimed he had seen her phone in her right hand. However, bodycam footage of the incident shows Ms Thomas laughing while lifting up her arm - which stops at the elbow - to show the cop she has no hand.

"So, you want to just call this a day?" she adds.

The officer is polite, but continues to insist that he saw Ms Thomas manipulating her phone with her right hand.

He then asks her to swear, "hand to God," that she hadn't been using her device. Ms Thomas then raises her right arm.

The officer responds by telling her to raise her left, and only, hand.

Ms Thomas shared the footage on social media which quickly went viral garnering both praise for how she handled it and fury at the police officer's behaviour.