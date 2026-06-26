Woman pilot dies after light aircraft crashes near Devon airfield
Emergency services were called to the scene near Dunkeswell Airfield
A woman in her 40s has died after a light aircraft crashed in Devon.
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The female pilot woman in her 40s was flying alone when the plane crashed near Dunkeswell Airfield on Friday morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services attended the site, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been notified, the force confirmed.
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Nobody else was on board at the time, and her next of kin had been informed.
The Dunkeswell Aerodrome is a former RAF site, originally built as a US naval base during World War II.
Superintendent Jo Arundale said: "We will be working closely with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash this morning
"“We recognise it is a very sad incident and we are appealing to the public not to speculate regarding the crash.
"Furthermore, we would like to ask anybody who may have relevant footage to get in touch with us and not to post it online.“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the person involved."