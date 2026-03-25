Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder of Rihanna after shooting at singer's home
Around 20 shots were fired at the singer's home earlier this month
A woman charged with the attempted murder of Rihanna following a shooting at the singer's home in Los Angeles has pleaded not guilty.
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Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, from Florida, is accused of opening fire on the Beverly Crest residence on 8 March.
The Orlando resident is charged with one count of attempted murder in relation to Rihanna, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling.
She plead not guilty to all counts at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.
District Attorney Nathan Hochman previously said Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were in a trailer at the time of the shooting – while her mother, their children and staff members were in the main house.
No one was injured in the incident, but approximately 20 shots were fired at the house.
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The 35-year-old faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.
Ortiz spoke only to agree to waive her right to a speedy preliminary hearing.
Prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said: "This case involves a dangerous, deliberate shooting into occupied homes. This is the kind of conduct that could easily have resulted in multiple homicides.
"When Ortiz was arrested hours afterwards, she was alone in her car with the rifle, more rounds and a wig she intended to use as a disguise."
A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including We Found Love, Work, Umbrella and Disturbia.
She founded the make-up brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.
She and ASAP Rocky announced the birth of their third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September.