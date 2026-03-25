A woman charged with the attempted murder of Rihanna following a shooting at the singer's home in Los Angeles has pleaded not guilty.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, from Florida, is accused of opening fire on the Beverly Crest residence on 8 March.

The Orlando resident is charged with one count of attempted murder in relation to Rihanna, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

She plead not guilty to all counts at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman previously said Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were in a trailer at the time of the shooting – while her mother, their children and staff members were in the main house.

No one was injured in the incident, but approximately 20 shots were fired at the house.

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