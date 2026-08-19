A woman who was found hiding under a bed in north London after plotting an attack on a partner, along with the man who carried out the stabbing, have each been jailed for 10 years, police have said.

Leah Campbell-Knechtel, 28, of no fixed address and Jawad Naser, 47, of Cambridge Gardens, Muswell Hill, were both convicted of grievous bodily harm on a 66-year-old man after trial.

Both were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey last Friday.

The Metropolitan Police has now released body-worn video showing officers armed with Tasers entering a Muswell Hill address on January 20, two days after the attack.

The officers found Campbell-Knechtel hiding underneath a mattress in one of the bedrooms.

Officers were first called to a flat in Islington just after 7pm on January 18, where Naser had stabbed a 66-year-old man multiple times.

Police said the attack was sparked over a money dispute, as the victim was said to have given Campbell-Knechtel thousands of pounds during an apparent relationship.

On the day of the attack, he had also given her cash, and when he demanded the money back an argument broke out.

Read more: Watch: Moment quick-thinking passerby tackles £1,800 bike thief as cops chase him through City of London street

Read more: Head of Police Federation among four people 'arrested on suspicion of fraud'