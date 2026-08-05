Woman in her 20s 'raped on Brighton beach' - as man, 28, arrested
A police cordon is in place on a section of Brighton Beach.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on Brighton beach.
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A 28-year-old man is being held after the woman reported the alleged rape, which is thought to have taken place late on Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday, Sussex police have said.
A large section of the beach between the i360 tower and the volleyball courts is currently cordoned off by police.
The woman, in her 20s, is being supported by specialist officers, the force said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police.
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In a statement, Sussex police said: "Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman in her 20s on Brighton beach that is understood to have taken place overnight on Tuesday 4 August into Wednesday 5 August.
"The victim is receiving support from specialist trained officers.
"A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 228 of 05/08.