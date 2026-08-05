A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on Brighton beach.

A 28-year-old man is being held after the woman reported the alleged rape, which is thought to have taken place late on Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday, Sussex police have said.

A large section of the beach between the i360 tower and the volleyball courts is currently cordoned off by police.

The woman, in her 20s, is being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police.

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