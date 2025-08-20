Woman raped in seaside town park in broad daylight - as cops launch manhunt for suspect
Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of raping a woman in a public park in broad daylight.
The incident allegedly took place in the seaside town of Bexhill, East Sussex, on Monday August 18, just after 5pm.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a short-sleeved top and trousers.
He is thought to have targeted the woman in Barrack Hall Park, although he is not believed to have known her.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, is receiving support from specialist officers, police said.
Cops are looking over CCTV and have asked anyone who was in the vicinity of the popular park between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to get in touch.
The force has also asked anyone who may have recorded a video in the park, whether on a mobile phone or a dashcam, to come forward as it could prove to be important evidence in their investigation.
Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: "We understand this incident will cause significant concern within the local community.
"We want to assure residents that we are working tirelessly, with dedicated patrols in place to provide reassurance and visibility while we carry out a thorough investigation.
"The victim in this investigation will continue to receive the full support of specialist officers.
"We are particularly appealing to anyone who may have been in Barrack Hall Park, or its vicinity, around the time of the offence to get in touch immediately."
Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Calcot. In an emergency, always dial 999.