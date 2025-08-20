Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of raping a woman in a public park in broad daylight.

The incident allegedly took place in the seaside town of Bexhill, East Sussex, on Monday August 18, just after 5pm.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a short-sleeved top and trousers.

He is thought to have targeted the woman in Barrack Hall Park, although he is not believed to have known her.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, is receiving support from specialist officers, police said.

Cops are looking over CCTV and have asked anyone who was in the vicinity of the popular park between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to get in touch.

