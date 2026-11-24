Camapaigners are calling for a staggered system of consent, under which it would be a criminal offence for anyone more than three years older than a 16- or 17-year-old to have sex with them.

Michaela Taylor claims her “manipulative and unhealthy” relationship with a much older man when she was 17 changed her life. Picture: Handout

By Thea Rickard

A woman who says she was pursued and groomed by a man in his 30s when she was a teenager is calling for an overhaul of the age of consent law in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michaela Taylor, who is speaking publicly for the first time, believes the law should prevent people who are more than three years older than a 16 or 17-year-old from having a sexual relationship with them. Michaela claims her “manipulative and unhealthy” relationship with a much older man when she was 17 changed her life. It began when the bouncer asked a friend for her number. Now in her forties, Michaela admitted she initially found it “exciting” because she was a “very underconfident” teenager who “didn’t get attention from boys”. But she says the thrill quickly turned to control. “He would tell me, 'This is your favourite colour; you want to wear this.' I would be dressed up like a doll. "If somebody asked me a question like, 'Why are you seeing this older man?' He would give me lines to rebut people.” Read more: Consent should match the voting age- staggering is not the solution Read more: Government considering change in consent laws after woman waives anonymity to accuse Russell Brand of rape at 16

“It wasn’t a consensual thing,” she says. “I was manipulated into a situation where I felt that I couldn’t say no.” She told LBC she remembers “freezing” when he started having sex with her, after he had promised he didn’t want to. Michaela believes the bouncer’s main motivation for getting into a relationship with her was her age. “He was such a manipulative man, and I was easy prey,” she says. She says the fact that she was only 17 while he was “a 100-kilo” older man meant “it was all about him […] being the powerful one”. “I was there to please him. I did what I was told. “When you're 16 or 17, you're exploring - of course you are. You're intrigued. You want to learn things. You want to see things. "But you're also vulnerable because you aren't an adult. And older people in their 30s, 40s having a relationship [with you] […] there is a power dynamic there.”

Michaela has joined the call for greater legal protections for young people. “I wish that there was a law that protected me when I was 17 from this man, because it would have changed my life.” In England and Wales, the age of consent is 16. But sexual activity without consent is already illegal, and there are additional protections for 16- and 17-year-olds where an adult holds certain positions of trust. Campaigners argue those protections don't go far enough. Among them is Layla Stone, who founded Close the Consent Gap, which is a group campaigning for a change in the law around consent. She is calling for a staggered system of consent, under which it would be a criminal offence for anyone more than three years older than a 16- or 17-year-old to have sex with them. Speaking to LBC, Layla explained that when she worked as a social worker “it was incredibly difficult to protect children from older predators once they turned 16". She said: “When they were 15, we had powers to disrupt the relationship between a 15-year-old and a 25- or 30-year-old. There were laws on our side to protect that young person.

"Once that child turned 16, our powers are severely reduced and the predators know that. They're aware of that. They know when that line comes in, and they exploit that heavily. “There isn't a care home in this country with 16 and 17-year-old girls in it where there aren't adult men outside every night in cars waiting to pick them up. We need parents, social workers, and police to have the power to intervene.” Ofsted says children’s homes must have safeguarding measures in place to protect young people from child sexual exploitation through clear policies, proactive risk management and the immediate reporting of serious incidents. Layla says the campaign isn’t about punishing young people, but about protecting them from “dangerous” relationships. “The survivors have come out in their droves as a result of this campaign," Layla told LBC. "It's been so powerful and emotional and moving to hear from them.” One of the most high-profile people to support a staggered age of consent is Mia Latter, who has accused the comedian Russell Brand of raping her when she was 16 and he was 30.

Russell Brand was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault earlier this month. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

Previously referred to using the pseudonym “Alice” in reports about the case and a subsequent Channel 4 documentary, Ms Latter has waived her right to lifelong anonymity to campaign for the law change. Brand has denied her allegations. His conviction for rape and sexual assaults relates to separate complaints. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, she said: “We don't want to criminalise anybody under the age of 18 [including] 16, 17-year-olds, 18-year-olds having sex with each other. I'm not interested in that. "I don't want to police anybody's relationships. I think healthy relationships are important, and they're important in helping you develop and grow. “But I think maybe if you're 16 to 19 and you're having a sexual relationship, that's fine. If you're 17 to 20, that's fine. But anything over that threshold would then become a criminal matter.” De facto deputy prime minister Louise Haigh said the proposed change in the law “deserves proper consideration and scrutiny".